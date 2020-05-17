The head of the provincial office of the Headquarters for Revival of Urmia Lake in West Azarbaijan province said on Saturday that level of Urmia Lake is still on the rise, adding that the level of the lake is now 1,272m. Speaking to IRNA, Farhad Sarkhosh said the level of the lake experienced a 3 cm rise compared with the last Iranian year. He added that the volume of the water in Urmia Lake is now 5,250,000,000 cubic meters. Urmia, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA/Taha Asgharkhani.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Urmia Lake level on rise to 1,272m
Orumiyeh, May 16, IRNA - The head of the provincial office of the Headquarters for Revival…
-
Level of Lake Urmia on rise
Urmia, May 1, IRNA- The head of the provincial office of the Headquarters for Revival of Urmia…
-
Lake Urmia's volume of water increases
Volume of water of Lake Urmia- one of the largest permanent hypersaline lakes in the world-…
-
Lake Urmia revival gains momentum with 5 billion cubic meters
Orumiyeh, April 27, IRNA – The head of the Water Organization of West Azarbaijan Province said…
-
Lake Urmia recuperating, but ignored
Orumiyeh, April 18, IRNA – COVID-19 outbreak has caused limitation or ban on trips to the Lake…
Your Comment