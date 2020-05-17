Urmia Lake level on rise to 1,272m

The head of the provincial office of the Headquarters for Revival of Urmia Lake in West Azarbaijan province said on Saturday that level of Urmia Lake is still on the rise, adding that the level of the lake is now 1,272m. Speaking to IRNA, Farhad Sarkhosh said the level of the lake experienced a 3 cm rise compared with the last Iranian year. He added that the volume of the water in Urmia Lake is now 5,250,000,000 cubic meters. Urmia, Iran, May 17, 2020. IRNA/Taha Asgharkhani.

