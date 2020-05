Haj Ali Mosque, which belongs to the Qajar period is located in Shiraz, Southern Iran, and was registered as one of the national monuments of Iran. The brickwork and arched tiles of the courtyard are the distinguishing features of this mosque. Shiraz, Iran, May 16, 2020. IRNA/Shiva Sadat Attaran.

