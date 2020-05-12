Meet Iranian nurse Nasim who's about to say “I do”

Her name is Nasim Shoustari. She has been serving COVID19-infected patients around the clock as a nurse at the Corona ward of Firoozabadi Hospital in Tehran since the outbreak of the coronavirus. She was supposed to say “I do” in February 2020, but the ceremony was put off due to the spread of the deadly virus and the constant presence of Nasim in the hospital. Now, with the gradual decline of the disease, she and her other half are preparing for the wedding so that the couple can start living together as soon as possible. May 12, 2020. IRNA/ Hassan Shirvani

