Nasir al-Mulk Mosque or Pink Mosque- well known for its colorful window glasses which reflect the sunshine beautifully - is a traditional mosque built in 1888 after 12 years during Qajar dynasty 1796–1925 in Iran. The Pink Mosque was registered as a national heritage more than four decades ago, Shiraz, Fars Province, southern Iran, May 10, 2020. IRNA/Reza Qaderi

