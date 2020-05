Agha Baba Khan historical Mosque in Shiraz in Southern Iran is near the Vakil Bazaar and Jame Mosque. This Historical monument belongs to Karim Khan Zand period. The construction of building was begun by haji Mohammad Hossein Khan and finally, in 1862, the construction was completed by Aqa Baba Khan Hossein, Shiraz, Iran, May 2, 2020. IRNA/Shiva Attaran.

