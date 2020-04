Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei took part in the Qur’an Recitation Ceremony that was held in the Imam Khomeini Musallah in Tehran on the first day of the month of Ramadan. The religious event was broadcast live on radio and television channels. The ceremony took place via a videoconference with the presence of a number of celebrated reciters of the Holy Qur’an. April 26, IRNA

7129**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish