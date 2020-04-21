Beauties of spring in western Iran on the slopes of Mount Shaho

Kordestan Province with an average altitude of two thousand meters above sea level is one of the highest provinces in Iran.Shaho is a mountain of the central Zagros Mountains range. It is located between cities of Kamyaran, Sarv Abad, Marivan, Nodeshe, Nawsoud, Paveh, Javanroud, Rawansar in Kordestan province and Kermanshah Province, western Iran.. April 21, 2020. IRNA/Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian.
