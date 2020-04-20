Renowned classical Persian poet Sa’adi Shirazi

The photo album depicts the tomb of Sheikh Musleheddin Sa’adi Shirazi in the Iranian city of Shiraz. Sa’adi was one of the major Persian poets from the medieval period. Still widely quoted and recited by Iranians, he is recognized not only for the quality of his writing, but also for the depth of his social thoughts. ‘Boustan’ (Orchard) and ‘Golestan’ (Flower Garden) are his masterpieces. April 20 has been named as the day of Sa’adi. April 20, 2020. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi

