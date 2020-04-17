Iran celebrates National Army Day with the "Parades of Services"

Instead of holding military parades to celebrate the Army Day and the Ground Force Day, the Iranian military units held health parades themed "Parades of Services" across the country on Friday to express readiness to assist the medical society in the battle with the novel Coronavirus. April 17, 2020, IRNA/
