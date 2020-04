Birthday ceremony of Abu Hamid bin Abu Bakr Ibrahim, known as Farīd ud-Dīn or Attar (c. 1145 – c. 1221), who is the famous Persian poet from Neyshabur and has had great influence on the Persian Sufism, is called off this year due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Photo of Attar Neyshaburi mausoleum, Neyshabur, Khorasan Razavi Province, northeastern Iran, April 13, 2020. IRNA/Morteza Aminolroayaei

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish