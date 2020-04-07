Apr 7, 2020, 11:10 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83741742
0 Persons

Tags

Dargah Sangi International Wetland in northwestern Iran

"Dargah Sangi" International Wetland is located 20 km from Naghadeh city in West Azarbaijan province, which is called "Siran Goli" in the local dialect., April 7, 2020. IRNA/Mehdi Rahnavard.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 1 =