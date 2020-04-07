Dargah Sangi International Wetland in northwestern Iran

"Dargah Sangi" International Wetland is located 20 km from Naghadeh city in West Azarbaijan province, which is called "Siran Goli" in the local dialect., April 7, 2020. IRNA/Mehdi Rahnavard.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Gando; Rare Iranian crocodile habitat
Chabahar, April 4, IRNA –According to research, 192 species of birds, 28 species of mammals,…
-
Beautiful Qadikala Wetland a travel hub in northern Iran
Qadikala is an attractive tourist hub with full of beauties ranging from eye-catching wetland…
-
Migratory birds coming to Iran's Hoor al-Azim Lagoon
Ahvaz, Dec 3, IRNA - Migratory birds are coming to Hour al-Azim Lagoon, Khuzestan province,…
-
Autumn sunset in Gavkhooni Wetland, central Iran
The photos show autumn sunset in Gavkhooni Wetland, gem of the Iranian wetlands, which is located…
-
Migratory birds back to Shadegan International Wetland
Abadan, October 30, IRNA – Director of Shadegan Environmental Protection Bureau Rahim Mojaddami…
-
Kamjan Marshland in southern Iran
Kamjan Marshland has become a beautiful wetland as it survived drought over the past several…
-
Zaribar Wetland, safe haven for birds in winter
Zaribar Wetland, which is among Iran's valuable ecosystems, welcomes annually different domestic,…
-
Migratory swans in northern Iranian wetland
Sorkhrud Wetland annually hosts migratory swans which come back homes from here when the weather…
-
Iran, UNDP cooperate on Hamoon Wetland revival
Tehran, April 4, IRNA – Iran’s Department of Environment and the United Nations Development…
Your Comment