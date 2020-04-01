Apr 1, 2020, 2:42 PM
Iranian voices solidarity with other nations over fighting Coronavirus

Tehran Municipality screened pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with other people in the world fighting the Coronavirus epidemic. Tehran, Iran. April 1, 2020.IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

