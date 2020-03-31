Mar 31, 2020, 10:14 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83734016
0 Persons

Tags

Stay at Home to Save Lives Campaign in Iran

Stay at Home to Save Lives Campaign gains momentum. The campaign "Stay at Home" is being publicized by social network messaging to persuade people from all walks of life across Iran to stay home to contain coronavirus. March 31, 2020. IRNA/

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 1 =