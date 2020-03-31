Stay at Home to Save Lives Campaign in Iran

Stay at Home to Save Lives Campaign gains momentum. The campaign "Stay at Home" is being publicized by social network messaging to persuade people from all walks of life across Iran to stay home to contain coronavirus. March 31, 2020. IRNA/
