Naghadeh is a town in West Azerbaijan Province, Sultan Yaghoub Green Valley is 5 kilometers from Naghadeh city. There are many mineral springs in the highlands of this valley that are very therapeutically useful, This lush mountain is a resort to climbers from all over Iran every year. West Azerbaijan Province, March 29, 2020. IRNA/ Mehdi Rahnavard.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish