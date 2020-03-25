Mar 25, 2020, 7:00 PM
Tourist attraction 'Tepe Hasanlu' in Iran

The photo album depicts a millennia-old archeological site called Tepe Hasanlu in Naghadeh County of West Azarbaijan Province in Iran. March 25, 2020. IRNA/ Mehdi Rahnavard

