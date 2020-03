Silybum marianum has blossomed out with approach of spring. It is well-researched plant in the treatment of liver disease. The active complex of MT is a lipophilic extract from the seeds of the plant and is composed of three isomer flavonolignans (silybin, silydianin, and silychristine), collectively known as silymarin. Bushehri people in southern Iran call it "Kangar".Bushehr, Bushehr Province, Southern Iran, March 25, 2020. IRNA/

