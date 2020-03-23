Mar 23, 2020, 3:16 PM
Iranian New Year; Nowruz symbols in Iran's Semnan City

At the beginning of the Iranian New Year, with the support and call of municipalities, urban symbols are designed and displayed by artists in Semnan. Semnan is a city situated on the alluvial fan of the Golrudbar creek in north-central Iran, 216 km east of Tehran and 640 km west of Mashhad. Semnan, March 23, 2020. IRNA/Abed Mirmasoumi

