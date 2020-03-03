Iran Supreme Leader plants saplingn on Nat'l Arbor Day

Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei plants two saplings in the yard of the Leadership’s Office on the occasion of the National Natural Resources Day and the National Arbor Day. National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) is the day when Individuals and groups throughout the country are encouraged to plant and care for trees. Every year, just before the Iranian New Year, millions of Iranians plant trees to mark the tree-planting week and hail the coming of spring. This observance annually falls during March 5 - 3, 2020. IRNA.

