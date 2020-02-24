Mount Makhmal Kooh in Iran's Lorestan Prov.

Mount Makhmal Kooh Mount is located in the Northeastern part of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province, its beauties and the pure climate has made it an ideal destination for nature lovers and tourists. Lorestan, Iran, February 23, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
