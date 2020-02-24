Iran and Austria sign document on Cultural cooperation

The signing ceremony of Iran-Austria Cultural and Art Cooperation Document was held in Tehran between Head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman and visiting Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Tehran, Iran, February 23, 2020. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava.
6125**
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iranian Parliament Speaker meets with Austrian FM
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg late on Sunday met with Iranian Parliament…
-
Larijani: EU only talks about nuclear deal
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that unfortunately,…
-
Iran, Austria hold 2nd round of talks
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Austrian counterpart…
-
Pres. Rouhani calls for EU to stand up to US illegal moves
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday urged the European Union (EU)…
-
Iran, Austria FMs discuss JCPOA
Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA - Iranian and Austrian Foreign Ministers discussed the latest developments…
-
Austrian FM terms abandoning JCPOA as "utter mistake"
London, Feb 22, IRNA – Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Saturday described…
-
FMs of Netherlands, Austria due in Tehran
Tehran, Feb 20, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday announced…
-
Iranian maestro composes song in commemoration of Ukraine plane crash victims
Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – The legendary Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian…
-
Iran envoy, OPEC Sec-Gen review oil market issues
London, Feb 20, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International…
Your Comment