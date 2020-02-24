Feb 24, 2020, 11:29 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83688408
0 Persons

Tags

Iran and Austria sign document on Cultural cooperation

The signing ceremony of Iran-Austria Cultural and Art Cooperation Document was held in Tehran between Head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organizations (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman and visiting Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Tehran, Iran, February 23, 2020. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava.

6125**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 17 =