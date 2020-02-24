Feb 24, 2020, 9:38 AM
Iranian Parliament Speaker meets with Austrian FM

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg late on Sunday met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in Tehran. Tehran, Iran, February 23, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

