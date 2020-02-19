Feb 19, 2020, 2:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83681114
0 Persons

Tags

Beauties of Kahak Cave in central Iran

Kahak Cave is located to the east of the Kahak Village near Delijan County in Markazi Province, and has wonderful scenes. Kahak Cave is one of the most important caves in this region and lies between Markazi and Qom provinces. Arak, Iran February 19, 2020. IRNA/Ali Karimi.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish  

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 6 =