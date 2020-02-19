Iranian voices solidarity with Chinese nation over fighting Coronavirus

Tehran Municipality screened pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with Chinese people fighting the Coronavirus epidemic. Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Official: All Iranian students in Wuhan in good health condition
Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA – Head of Iran Communicable Diseases Management Mohammad Mahdi Gouya said…
-
Suspected Corona-infected case identified in Isfahan
Isfahan, Feb 2, IRNA - Manager of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences Public Relations Department…
-
Iranian scientist becomes member of Canadian academy
Shahr-e Kord, Sep 4, IRNA – Iranian scientist Masoud Farzaneh Dehkordi has become member of…
-
Iran to ban excursions from China
Tehran, Jan 31, IRNA - Deputy Minister of Health said 70 Iranian residents in Wuhan will return…
-
No Corona cases reported in Iran
Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA – So far no cases of Corona disease have been reported across the country,…
-
Iran an Ebola-free country
Tehran, May 4, IRNA – Member of the Managerial Board of the Iranian Society of Internal Medicine…
-
Iran researchers produce antibacterial nanocoating
Tehran, Aug. 2, IRNA - Amirkabir University of Technology’s researchers have produced an antibacteri…
-
Cuba considers Iran as its strategic partner
Tehran, Jan 15, IRNA – Cuban Acting Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, in a meeting…
-
Indian Space agency in active mode for Mars mission: Report
New Delhi, April 20, IRNA -- India has completed a significant amount of work on next year’s…
Your Comment