Feb 19, 2020, 9:50 AM
Iranian voices solidarity with Chinese nation over fighting Coronavirus

Tehran Municipality screened pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with Chinese people fighting the Coronavirus epidemic. Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.

