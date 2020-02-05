Iran's Hyrcanian forests in Winter

From Hyrcanian Forest in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the northern provinces of Iran, dates back to the 40 million-year old. This kind of forest covers a total area of 55,000 square kilometers of which two million hectares are in Iran. Sari, Iran, February 5, 2020. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran's Hyrcanian forests in Autumn
From the Hyrcan region in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the northern provinces of Iran, there…
-
Autumn in Iran's Hyrcanian forests
The 40-million-old Hyrcanian forests inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List are among…
-
Khar Touran Desert: Missing Africa in Iran
Khar Touran Desert, known as Iranian Africa, is a unique place where the tourists enjoy both…
-
Four Hamedan monuments in UNESCO world heritage temporary list
Hamedan, Sept 25, IRNA – Four Hamedan tourist sites and historical monuments are on UNESCO…
-
Iran's Abr Forest: Forest surrounded by clouds
Tehran, IRNA - The Persian word Abr means "the cloud" and Abr Forest area is the name of a…
-
Iran's unrivaled tourist attractions welcome rising number of foreign tourists
Tehran, July 24, IRNA - The arrival of foreign tourists to the country increased by 52% last…
-
Rate of foreign tourists' arrival increases by 52%: VP
Qazvin, July 15, IRNA - The arrival of foreign tourists to the country increased by 52% last…
-
Iranian Hyrcanian Forest
The World Heritage Committee in Baku registered Iran’s Hyrcanian forests in UNESCO’s World…
-
Global registration of Hyrcanian Forest, new perspective for new generations
Tehran, July 5, IRNA -- "The global registration of Hyrcanian Forest is a new perspective for…
-
Official says Iran ready to control critical cross-border dust hotspots
Tehran, Sept 11, IRNA - Head of Iran’s Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization…
Your Comment