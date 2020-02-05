Iran's Hyrcanian forests in Winter

From Hyrcanian Forest in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the northern provinces of Iran, dates back to the 40 million-year old. This kind of forest covers a total area of 55,000 square kilometers of which two million hectares are in Iran. Sari, Iran, February 5, 2020. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish