Photos show Kaboud Mosque- one of the precious Iranian buildings built by turquoise-colored bricks and registered on the World Heritage Site in 2007- dates back to The Temurid era near one thousand years ago according to lunar calendar, Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Feb 2, 2020. IRNA/Amin Rahmani

