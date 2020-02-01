Snowy day in Western Iran

Snowfall has brought joy to the residents of Sanandaj and Kermanshah western cities in Iran, some citizens amusing themselves with snowball exchanges targeting one another and taking selfies in the snow. Kermanshah and Sanandaj , Iran. Feb 1, IRNA/Seyed Mosleh Pirkhezranian.
