Iran celebrates 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

Every year Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies. February 1, 1979, is the day when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran returned home from exile in Paris. Feb 1, IRNA/

