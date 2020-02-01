Iran celebrates 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

Every year Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies. February 1, 1979, is the day when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran returned home from exile in Paris. Feb 1, IRNA/
6125
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Supreme Leader pays tribute to late Imam Khomeini
On the verge of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Supreme Leader of the Islamic…
-
Cleric terms 'Deal of Century' as conspiracy, betrayal
Tehran, Jan 31, IRNA – Tehran's interim Friday Prayers Leader referred to the plan of the Deal…
Your Comment