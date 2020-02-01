Feb 1, 2020, 10:54 AM
Armenian Women handicrafts Expo at Tehran's Museum of Anthropology

Armenian Women handicrafts Expo inaugurated on Thursday evening in Tehran's Museum of Anthropology Armenians. Tehran, Iran, Feb 1, IRNA/Geina Abadian.

