Baklava; Iranian pastry

Baklava is a kind of pastry that cooked in Iran. Baklava has different shapes in Iran such as rhombus, square and tubular. This delicious pastry is in a variety of flavors such as pistachio, walnut, almond, coconut, and caramel. This pastry is popular as a delicious dessert especially with tea. Tabriz, Iran, January 22, 2020. IRNA/Kazem Yousefi.

