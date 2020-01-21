Motamedi (Mollabashi) historical house in Isfahan

Mollabashi Historical House is registered on the National World Heritage list. This house is placed in the cultural-context near the other Isfahan Historical Houses.Stained glass windows and mirrored walls are part of the outstanding architecture of this house. The remarkable stucco decoration among the colorful tiles decorating the ceiling gives the House a marvelous look.Isfahan, Iran, January 21, 2020. IRNA/Rasoul Shojaei.
