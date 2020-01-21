Hindu Temple in Bandar Abbas, Southern Iran

Hindu Temple is one of the remarkable historical monuments in Bandar Abbas. The building was constructed in 1310 AH (1892 AD) during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Khan Sa'd-ol-Malek, the then ruler of Bandar Abbas, through the offers of Hindus collected by Indian merchants. The building is mainly a central square room on which there is a dome. The architectural style of this dome is unique and independent of Iranian prototypical architecture. The design of this monument is completely inspired by Indian architecture. Bandar Abbas, Iran, January 21, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

