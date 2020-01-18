Tehran's Reza Abbasi Museum; Islamic Arts Treasury

Reza Abbasi Museum opened in Tehran in 1977 and was named Reza Abbasi in memory of the famous painter from the city of Kashan. Reza Abbasi Museum can be considered as one of the richest historical-cultural collections in Iran so that it was, in fact, a small sample of National Museum of Iran. The treasure-trove of collections from the second millennium B.C. to the beginning of the 20th century and Qajar era. Approximately 50,000 items are kept in this museum. The building has three stories that the visitor movement has been planned to start from the third floor downward. Tehran, Iran, January 18, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
US to host Iranian Film Week
Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA – Some 8 cinematic works are to be screened during Iranian Film Week at…
-
ISECCO to introduce Iran's Environmental Capitals
Tehran, Dec 15, IRNA - Secretary-General of the National Commission for Islamic Educational,…
-
Museum of Time (Zaman) in Tehran
Launched for the first time in Iran at a 600,000-square-meter area about 16 years ago, the…
-
stone and jewelry Museum in Central Iran
Arak has not only an industrial face but also in a corner of this metropolis you can visit…
-
Austrian composer grants valuable gift to Iran's Cinema Museum
Tehran, Dec 11, IRNA - A prominent Austrian composer and recordist, who is a guest of the Cinema…
-
Minaee Museum, a remarkable cultural heritage in Tehran
Minaee Museum or House is cultural heritage in Tehran. Once belonged to Moniriyeh property…
Your Comment