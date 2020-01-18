Tehran's Reza Abbasi Museum; Islamic Arts Treasury

Reza Abbasi Museum opened in Tehran in 1977 and was named Reza Abbasi in memory of the famous painter from the city of Kashan. Reza Abbasi Museum can be considered as one of the richest historical-cultural collections in Iran so that it was, in fact, a small sample of National Museum of Iran. The treasure-trove of collections from the second millennium B.C. to the beginning of the 20th century and Qajar era. Approximately 50,000 items are kept in this museum. The building has three stories that the visitor movement has been planned to start from the third floor downward. Tehran, Iran, January 18, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish