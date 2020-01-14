Meeting of Isfahan Governor and Bishop of the Armenians of Isfahan

Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei met with Bishop Sepian Kashchian, the Bishop (religious leader) of the Armenians of Isfahan and southern Iran, at Vank Cathedral in Isfahan on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the New Year. Isfahan, Iran, January 14, 2019. IRNA/Zahra Baghban.
