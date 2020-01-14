Jan 14, 2020, 11:40 AM
Syrian defense minister in Tehran for talks with Iranian Def Min

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub on Monday heading a Syrian delegation, held a meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami. Syria conferred top championship emblem on Martyr Soleimani. Tehran, Iran, January 14, 2019. IRNA/Defence Ministry.

