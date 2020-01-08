147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Boeing 737 crash

Iran Civil Aviation Organization said on Wednesday that 147 passengers on board of the crashed Boeing 737 plane were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners.Tehran/Iran, January 8, 2019. IRNA/Akbar Tavakoli
