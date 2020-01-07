Commemoration of Martyr Soleimani at Arak Church of the Holy Mesrop

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried out targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning. The Commemoration ceremony of Martyr Soleimani was held after the New Year prayer at Arak Church of the Holy Mesrop.

