Commemoration of Martyr Soleimani at Arak Church of the Holy Mesrop

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried out targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning. The Commemoration ceremony of Martyr Soleimani was held after the New Year prayer at Arak Church of the Holy Mesrop.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Zarif highlights Iran-China strategic partnership
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message hailed his…
-
Survey sees US unfavorable
Tehran, Dec 31, Global Times/IRNA - Ups and downs in China-US relations continued to grip Chinese…
-
President felicitates New Year to heads of states
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent separate messages of congratulations…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 1
Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in…
-
New Year's Eve in Tehran's Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Iranian Christian Armenians observe the New Year's Eve (2020) in Tehran's Saint Sarkis Cathedral.,…
-
UK says European partners try to make Iran benefit from JCPOA
Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA – British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire said on Wednesday that the European…
-
UN Sec-Gen Guterres calls for "stopping escalation"
Tehran, Jan 7, IRNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement urged…
Your Comment