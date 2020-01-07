Jan 7, 2020, 11:42 AM
Funeral Ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman

Funeral procession and burial ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was held this morning on Monday, January 7, in presence of the enthusiastic presence of various people of Kerman and neighboring provinces. Kerman, Iran, January 7, 2019. IRNA/Aboozar Ahmadizadeh.

