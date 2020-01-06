Funeral Ceremony of Martyrs of Resistance (2)

Funeral Ceremony of the Martyrs of Resistance was held on Monday in front of the University of Tehran, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani. Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani . Amin Jalali. Asghar Khamseh.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Oh, Trump! Hear and watch how Iran cries loud Soleimani
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – In summer 2018, Late Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani addressed US…
-
Assembly of Experts: Soleimani's assassination declaration of war v Islamic Ummah
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA - Presiding Board of Assembly of Experts said in a statement that US assassinati…
-
40 years of US-styled interference, terrorism
The martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani could be regarded as the latest terrorist…
-
Trump’s threat to Iranian cultural sites, shameful: Pakistani intellectual
Islamabad, Jan 6, IRNA -- Renowned Pakistani intellectual and poet condemning the assassination…
-
Highlights of Gen Soleimani achievements in resistance front
On Friday morning, Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by the US Army at the…
-
Australia distances itself from US, calling for self-restraint
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday distanced his Government…
-
Funeral Ceremony of Martyrs of Resistance
Funeral Ceremony of the Martyrs of Resistance was held on Monday in front of the University…
-
Iran raps US advisor for misinterpreting sea of people attending Soleimani funeral
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message slammed…
-
Pakistani media widely cover Gen Soleimani funeral
Islamabad, Jan 6, IRNA -- Pakistani print and electronic media in their reports have given…
-
Anti-US rallies in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Pakistani Muslims rallied on Sunday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, to condemn the US…
Your Comment