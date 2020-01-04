Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held two rounds of private talks in Tehran.Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei.
6125**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran, Qatar hold private talks
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif anh his Qatari counterpart…
-
FM spox: Iran, Qatar FMs to hold talks in Tehran
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that Foreign…
-
Rouhani: Conspiracy to show Iran's reluctance for negotiation with US foiled
Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that the conspiracy…
-
Gov't spox: Religious minorities feeling no discrimination in Iran
Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei congratulated Christians on…
-
Year 2019: Challenges and achievements of Pakistan
Islamabad, Dec 24, IRNA -- The outgoing year 2019 saw various challenges and achievements for…
-
Iran weightlifter bags bronze in Olympic qualifying Games
Orumieh, Dec 23, IRNA – Iranian weightlifter Ali Miri in 96kg category received a bronze medal…
-
Iranian weightlifter scoops 3 medals at Qatar Weightlifting Int'l Cup
Tehran, Dec 22, IRNA – Iranian weightlifter Kianoush Rostami in the weight category of 96 kilogram…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 22
Tehran, Dec 22, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
-
Rouhani: Iran, Japan offer new proposals to break sanctions
Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that in a meeting with Japanese…
Your Comment