Iran, Qatar hold private talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held two rounds of private talks in Tehran.Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei.

