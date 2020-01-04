President calls on Gen. Soleimani's family

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday morning called on the family of the IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US drone attack in Iraq on Friday. Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran's Jewish community condemns US assassination of Gen Soleimani
Shiraz, Jan 4, IRNA – Jewish Community in Shiraz, southern Iran, censured the US for the assassinati…
-
President Rouhani calls on Gen. Soleimani's family
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday morning called on the family…
-
IRNA Archive Photos of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis
Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated…
-
Envoy terms IRGC commander's terror as "terrorist, criminal act"
New York, Jan 4, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 4
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in…
-
Baeidinejad raps US envoy for remarks on Gen Soleimani assassination
London, Jan 4, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday that Lieutenant…
-
Zarif: Americans committed miscalculation in martyring Gen Soleimani
Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the…
-
Pakistan army chief calls for maximum restraint following General Soleimani's assassination
Islamabad, Jan 4, IRNA -- Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) stressed the need for maximum…
-
Ansarallah slams assassination of IRGC commander
Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – Leader of Yemeni Ansarallah Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi in a message…
-
Iran condemns stances attributed to Germany on Gen Soleimani assassination
Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday condemned stances…
Your Comment