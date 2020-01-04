Jan 4, 2020, 9:51 AM
President calls on Gen. Soleimani's family

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday morning called on the family of the IRGC's Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US drone attack in Iraq on Friday. Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.

