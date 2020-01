Supreme Leadernof the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei late on Friday called on the family of the IRGC senior commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani's at his home to convey his condolences over the martyrdom of the sincere and high-ranking combatant. Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish