IRNA Archive Photos of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning. Iraqi media on Friday quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated. Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2019. IRNA
6125**1424
