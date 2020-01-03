Jan 3, 2020, 7:50 PM
People in Tehran congregate to condemn assassination of Qasem Soleimani

People in Tehran congregate in front of UN office on Friday evening to condemn the assassination of martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani the commander of the Quds Force by the US terrorist forces. Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2019. IRNA/Sarehdokht Soltanieh.

