Chahkooh Canyon; A World of Wonder in Iran's Qeshm Island

Chahkooh Canyon in Qeshm Island is one of the most attractive landmarks that we recommend you to visit. It is one of the seven wonders in Qeshm Island where there are rocks and natural statues that are shaped throughout time. Its sky at night is also a wonder itself.Qeshm, Iran, Jan 1, 2020. IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.
