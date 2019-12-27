Dec 27, 2019, 9:05 PM
Arrival of Russian naval fleet in Chabahar port

Russia's Baltic Sea fleets sailed to Chabahar, Iran, on Friday to take part in a joint Iran-Russian-Chinese naval exercise. Iran's Navy's Deputy Commander for Operations announced the holding of large naval maneuvers of the three countries of Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean, Chabahar, Iran. Dec 27, IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

