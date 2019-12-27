Dec 27, 2019, 6:01 PM
Press Conference of Iran, Russia and China Naval Exercises

Iran's Navy's Deputy Commander for Operations announced the deployment of large naval maneuvers of the three countries of Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean.Dec 27, IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

