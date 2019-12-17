Dec 17, 2019, 1:11 PM
Migratory birds select Zayandeh Rud as resort for winter season

Zayandeh Rud River in Isfahan, Central Iran after revival has become habitat for a variety of migratory birds. In the current cold season, the new birds give birth at their beautiful resort in Isfahan. Zayandeh Rud River is the largest river of the Iranian Plateau in central Iran, Isfahan. Iran, December 17, 2019. IRNA/Rasoul Shijaei.

