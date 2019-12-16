Dec 16, 2019, 1:04 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83596295
0 Persons

Tags

Rayen Citadel, Tourist attraction in Southern Iran

Among the many ancient and valuable monuments of Iran's Kerman province, a magnificent citadel has risen in the desert. Built in the Sassanid style of brick, this tourist attraction is located in the southwest of the current Rayen city and somewhat resembles the historic Arg - e -Bam. Over 22,000 square meters, the Rayen Castle is the world's second largest adob emonument and hosts thousands of domestic and foreign tourists each year. Kerman, Iran, December 16, 2019. IRNA/Amin Rahmani.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 9 =