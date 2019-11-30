Stone garden in Kerman, south of Iran

Bagh-e Sangi (Stone Garden), 40 km of southeast of Sirjan in southern Iranian province of Kerman, is a building with hexagonal design and belongs to Davishkhan Esfandiari. After land reform in Iran about five decades ago, Esfandiari in protest to such policy left horticulture and let the trees in his garden be dried; then he hanged stones from all remaining trees and took care of them as if they were natural, November 30, 2019. IRNA/Amin Rahmani 1483**1416

