Religious ceremony in most ancient church of Tehran

Saint Thaddeus and Bartholomeus Church is the first church built by Iranian Armenians in Tehran and it was built by a dozen Armenian population of Iran. They came to Tehran from Isfahan with their families upon a call by Qajar King, Fath Ali Khan. He wanted the the Armenians, who were well-known craftsmen, to decorate his royal palaces at Golestan Palace Complex. This church is one of the most ancient churches of Tehran, constructed at the end of the 12th century. A few Armenian personalities, as well as foreigners, have been laid to rest at the courtyard of the church. Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2019.IRNA/Geina Abadian.
